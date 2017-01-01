Win Tickets to the Home & Patio Show!

Like BUZ’N on Facebook HERE and enter to win below for your shot at tickets to the 2017 Minnesota Home & Patio Show at the St. Paul RiverCentre happening February 16-19! Whether building your house or getting ready for a remodel, the Minnesota Home & Patio Show has everything for you! From roofs and shingles to windows and gutters, pools and hottubs, driveways and the area’s very best landscapers, the Home & Patio Show has everything you need. Great gardening and home repair seminars everyday will give you the information you need to get your project done! See you at the show!

Click HERE for more information.





