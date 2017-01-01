Win tickets to the 49th Annual Total Off-Road Rally!

Like BUZ’N on Facebook HERE and enter to win below for your shot at tickets to the 49th Annual Total Off-Road Rally!

Memorial weekend, the Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers present the 49th Annual Memorial Total Off-Road Rally at Trollhaugen in Dresser Wisconsin. Live music, monster trucks by the Hall Brothers, off road racing, and of course the Go-4 Big Air Jump. Get out your ATVs and off-road trucks, and head over to Trollhaugen. Camp for the weekend or just come for the day. Visit HERE for details and directions. The Total Off-Road Rally.

 


 

