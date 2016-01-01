Win Tickets to a MN Timberwolves Slam Dunk Saturday Game!
Like BUZ’N on Facebook HERE and enter below for your shot at tickets to the MN Timberwolves Slam Dunk Saturday game on January 7th at Target Center against Utah that includes a 16oz craft beer and you’ll take home a Wolves beer stein (Must be 21 or older)!
Click HERE for more information.
Click HERE to join BUZ’N Nation, and you’ll be able to purchase concert tickets before they go on sale, get the heads up on BUZ’N events and contests, and more!