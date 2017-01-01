Win Passes To Trollhaugen’s Zip and Sip

Enter below for your shot at passes to Moonlight Zip and Sip at Trollhaugen in Dresser, WI! The Ultimate Date Night. Take an evening zip tour, followed by dinner, and then, zip in the moonlight on our 1000ft zip line. This event includes one free adult beverage and cash bar available after the activities. August 12th’s dinner is Mexican Fiesta. Must be 21+.

Click HERE for more information.

Click HERE to join BUZ’N Nation, and you’ll be able to purchase concert tickets before they go on sale, get the heads up on BUZ’N events and contests, and more!