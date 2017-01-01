Win Passes To See The Dixie Chicks MMXVI Tour Movie

Enter below for your shot at passes to see the Dixie Chicks MMXVI Tour Movie Theater Event on August 7th! The Dixie Chicks are coming to the big screen for a special one-night concert event! Relive, or experience for the first time, the sold-out DCX MMXVI tour featuring a full set of Dixie Chicks classics such as “Wide Open Spaces,” “Goodbye Earl,” “Not Ready to Make Nice” as well as a special never-before seen acoustic set including a special cover of Beyonce’s “Daddy Lessons.” Captured live for the big screen, DCX MMXVI shows just how sorely missed the Dixie Chicks have been on stage.

