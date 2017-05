Tree Town Music Festival

Tree Town Music Fest 2017 ☆ May 25-28 ☆ Forest City, IA

Just two hours south of downtown Minneapolis.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 – Saloon Stage

5:15PM – 6:00PM The Hepperly Band

6:30PM – 7:30PM TBD

8:00PM – 9:00PM Pure Prairie League

9:30PM – 11:00PM Bret Michaels

Friday, May 26, 2017 – Main Stage

4:30PM – 5:30PM Jake McVey

6:00PM – 7:00PM Tucker Beathard

8:00PM – 9:30PM Big & Rich

10:00PM – 11:30PM Thomas Rhett

Saloon Stage

TBD Jake McVey –

Saturday, May 27, 2017 – Main Stage

3:00PM – 4:00PM Adley Stump

4:30PM – 5:30PM Luke Bell

6:00PM – 7:00PM Love and Theft

8:00PM – 9:30PM Dwight Yoakam

10:00PM – 11:30PM Alan Jackson

Saloon Stage

11:30PM – 12:30AM Jesse Allen

Sunday, May 28, 2017 – Main Stage

3:00PM – 4:00PM David Ray

4:30PM – 5:30PM William Michael Morgan

6:00PM – 7:00PM TBD

8:00PM – 9:30PM Chris Young

10:00PM – 11:30PM Jason Aldean

Saloon Stage

12:30PM – 1:30PM David Ray –

Click HERE to see all the 2016 photos!