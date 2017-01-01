Last year we introduced you to many of country music’s rising stars including Dylan Scott, Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina and Brett Young! BUZN 102.9 is bringing 9 MORE of Nashvilles newest to the Twin Cities!
The #BUZNBreakingNOW Concert Series is back!
THREE showcases at The Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis featuring THREE emerging artists/bands at each show.
A few of the names you may know, some will be a surprise, but ALL are extremely talented and you will be blown away once you see what they’ve got.
Single show tickets are only $10, or grab a season pass to see all three showcases for just $25!
Ticket link coming soon!
18+ Only
NOW, get to know and follow these guys!! Hit them up on social and let them know you can’t wait to check out their show!! Tag us @BUZN1029 and use the hashtag #BUZNBreakingNOW
#BUZNBreakingNow Showcase I
Wednesday, April 19th – The Pourhouse
The Railers @TheRailers Facebook Instagram
Russell Dickerson @russelled Facebook Instagram
Morgan Wallen @MorganCWallen Facebook Instagram
#BUZNBreakingNow Showcase II
Tuesday, May 9th – The Pourhouse
Midland @MidlandOfficial Facebook Instagram
Jacob Davis @JacobDavisMusic Facebook Instagram
Plus One More To Be Announced
#BUZNBreakingNow Showcase III
Tuesday, May 16th – The Pourhouse
Seth Ennis @SethEnnis Facebook Instagram
Adam Craig @AdamCraigMusic Facebook Instagram