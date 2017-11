Taylor Swift is set to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 1, 2018.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.