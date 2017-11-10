Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Team Up for ‘Say All You Want For Christmas’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain have joined forces for “Say All You Want For Christmas,” a new holiday song that’s all about giving and receiving.

The mid-paced track is slow and sensuous, starting with a spare piano line and gradually building with strings and vocals: “Spread all of your emotions on the table/ And let me see your heart upon your sleeve/ …I wanna know exactly what you need/ Say all you want for Christmas is me.”

Jonas and Twain’s voices harmonize beautifully throughout the love song, especially on the chorus: “I’m gonna love you like/ like it’s always Christmas Eve/ And I’m gonna sacrifice the selfish part of me/ And when we’re all alone and I hold you close/ Everything I need/ Say all you want for Christmas is me.”

Though it’s their first official collaboration, it’s not the first time Jonas and Twain have performed together. Twain brought Jonas out for a duet of her song “Party For Two,” at her comeback performance at this spring’s Stagecoach festival.

Check out the new track below: