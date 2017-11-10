Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks’ CMAs Lip-Sync

By Scott T. Sterling

Country music fans were shocked and surprised when Garth Brooks lip-synced his performance at this year’s CMA Awards.

Related: Garth Brooks Admits He Lip-Synced CMAs Performance

Brooks explained his decision to use a prerecorded live track: the country legend was sick, and in the middle of a strenuous string of concerts on tour.

“We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days,” he revealed.

“We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” Brooks said in the press room after the show (via People). “And we decided to lip-sync it. My voice just isn’t going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.”

Last night, singer-songwriter (and Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend) Anderson East expressed strong feelings about Brooks’ augmented performance, going so far as to say that he’s offended by it.

“I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me,” East tweeted. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

East’s comment has generated a slew of responses from both supporters and critics of his comments.

“Let’s see u do 5 VERY high energy shows in less than 50 hours, just a couple of days before the CMAs, while getting ready for SEVEN shows the next weekend..in your 50s…& get back to me,” replied one Brooks supporter. “Garth ALWAYS give the best for his fans. Respect him enough to know he did it for a reason.”

“I am a Garth fan and paid (a lot of) hard-earned money seeing him live the last 2 years,” responded another. “His admission (likely because it was so obvious anyway) saddened me greatly and TBH I have lost some respect for him. It’s ok if his voice needed rest–just don’t perform and give up the slot.”

I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Anderson East (@Andersoneast) November 10, 2017

@Andersoneast Let’s see u do 5 VERY high energy shows in less than 50 hours, just a couple of days before the CMAs,… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

"Awesome Aunt" Ali (@ctf20) November 10, 2017