Country Goes Pop With CMA Performances by P!nk and Niall Horan

By Robyn Collins

The 2017 Country Music Awards didn’t disappoint for fans looking for some pop flavor during country’s big night.

Maren Morris was joined by Niall Horan for a performance of her current hit, “I Could Use a Love Song,” as well as their duet from his debut solo album Flicker, “Seeing Bling.”

P!nk made her first CMA appearance, performing her single, “Barbies,” from her latest album Beautiful Trauma.

Another person that has opened the door between pop and country, won a CMA for Best Song of the Year. Taylor Swift took home the trophy for writing “Better Man” for Little Big Town.