Walker Hayes And Wife Lenny Expecting Child Number 7!

Alright, now this is just getting crazy. Walker Hayes just revealed that him and his wife, Lenny, are expecting baby number 7! Yes, 7 children. 3 boys, 3 girls, and a mystery baby on the way!

Hayes tells Taste of Country in a pre-CMA Awards interview that the family couldn’t be more excited to welcome their newest addition in 2018.

“We’re so excited that we’re pregnant again,” the singer said. “Just living the dream right now, we’re on cloud nine, me and my family. We got good news in the house.”