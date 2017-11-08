Walker Hayes And Wife Lenny Expecting Child Number 7!

Credit: Youtube

Alright, now this is just getting crazy. Walker Hayes just revealed that him and his wife, Lenny, are expecting baby number 7! Yes, 7 children. 3 boys, 3 girls, and a mystery baby on the way!

Hayes tells Taste of Country in a pre-CMA Awards interview that the family couldn’t be more excited to welcome their newest addition in 2018.

“We’re so excited that we’re pregnant again,” the singer said. “Just living the dream right now, we’re on cloud nine, me and my family. We got good news in the house.”

My security guards got my back…great to have the fam out with me this weekend

A post shared by Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live