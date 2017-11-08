Kelsea Ballerini Says No To Morgan Evans’ Song Lyric Wedding Vows

Kelsea Ballerini is not having any of her fiance’s suggestion that he could just read song lyrics for their wedding vows.

Australian-born Morgan Evans and Ballerini are set to wed in December, and in an interview with Taste of Country in the run-up to the 2017 CMA Awards, he tells us that if it was entirely up to him, he’d read the lyrics from one of his songs as his wedding vows.

“We said we were gonna write our vows,” Evans tells us. “And I had this song that I wrote … it’s the first song I wrote for her, called ‘Dance With Me.’ It’s not released yet. But I just said, ‘I’m just gonna read that, ’cause that’s exactly what I want to say,'” he relates.

That didn’t fly with his bride-to-be, who replied, “You can’t do that! You need to do this …” Now Evans is back to the drawing board, and he admits he still isn’t quite sure what he’s going to say.

“I need to work out what that is,” he admits, adding, “We’ll get there.”

Ballerini is performing with Reba McEntire on the 2017 CMA Awards broadcast, and she’s also facing off with her in the category of Female Vocalist of the Year.