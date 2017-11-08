Brothers Osborne Win CMA For Music Video Of The Year

It Ain’t My Fault” has won Music Video of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards.

John and TJ Osborne — aka, the Brothers Osborne — had a busy 2017. They spent the summer opening shows for Chris Stapleton, and also won Vocal Duo of the Year and New Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards. They’ve also enjoyed the continued success of their 2016 debut album, Pawn Shop, which spawned three Top 20 singles (one of which went platinum). A sophomore album is forthcoming, but that’s all the details we know for now.

The other 2017 CMA Awards Music Video of the Year nominees were “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban), “Better Man” (Little Big Town), “Vice” (Miranda Lambert) and “Craving You” (Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris).