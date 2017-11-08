And The CMA Winners Are…

Last night the 51st Annual CMA Awards! Here are all the 2017 Country Music Association Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks – WINNER
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producers)

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
The Breaker, Little Big Town
From A Room, Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett 
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town – WINNER
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Better Man,” Little Big Town (Taylor Swift) — WINNER
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt (Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert (Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi (Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi — WINNER
Brett Young

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producer)

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban — WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

“Funny How Times Slips Away,” Glen Campbell feat. Willie Nelson — WINNER
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink
“Kill a Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Director)

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne — WINNER
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff
Mac McAnally — WINNER
Derek Wells

