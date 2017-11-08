And The CMA Winners Are…

Last night the 51st Annual CMA Awards! Here are all the 2017 Country Music Association Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producers)

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

The Breaker, Little Big Town

From A Room, Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town – WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Better Man,” Little Big Town (Taylor Swift) — WINNER

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt (Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert (Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi (Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi — WINNER

Brett Young

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producer)

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban — WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

“Funny How Times Slips Away,” Glen Campbell feat. Willie Nelson — WINNER

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink

“Kill a Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Director)

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne — WINNER

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Mac McAnally — WINNER

Derek Wells