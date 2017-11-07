‘The Walking Dead’ Has Their Own Line Of Wine

According to lot18’s site, a lot of thought went into making these reds just right.

2016 Daryl Dixon California Cabernet Sauvignon: Resourceful, fearless and capable of handling both the dead and the living, Daryl Dixon is a loner and man of few words, but his loyalty to the group is immediately apparent to anyone he encounters. This California Cabernet Sauvignon is similarly reliable, showing depth and an attractive core of ripe black fruits, intermingled with savory nuances of coffee bean and dried herbs. Like Daryl’s crossbow, this is a wine you can count on to always hit the mark.

2016 Rick Grimes California Petite Sirah: Whether he’s fighting off a herd of walkers or rallying communities to defend against the Saviors, Rick Grimes is undoubtedly the leader of the group, just as this Petite Sirah would command the attention of anyone who tastes it. Like Rick, this red is a true crowd pleaser — bold, dark and balanced, exhibiting a notable tension between the bright acidity and firm, tannic structure. You’ll realize with just one sip that this is a wine that’ll never let you down.

2016 Negan California Bourbon Barrel Red Blend: Negan is the man we all love to hate, but you have to respect his uncompromising style. This red blend is also brawny and bold, creating devotees with its robust, extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel. A portion of the wine was aged for three months in barrels. Composed of 73% Merlot, 18% Zinfandel and 9% Petite Sirah, this is a wine that packs a punch harder than Lucille’s, compelling you through the apocalypse and beyond.

