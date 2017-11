According to a new study conducted by alcohol.org, alcohol is America’s quality-family-time drink of choice. Based on a 1,000-person survey comprised of 43% women and 57% men, the study found that that a whopping 49% of respondents felt their family was more tolerable after the consumption of alcohol.

This graph below is pretty funny. It shows who is typically the heaviest drinker. Enter Uncle ____’s name here.