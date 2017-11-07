Luke Bryan’s Newest Duet Will Melt Your Heart [WATCH]

Meet Max, a 14-year-old boy who has struggled with his speech, and particularly pronouncing the letter “k.” Well, that is until he discovered Luke.

Little did Max and his family know, the young man’s love for Luke’s music and his constant requests to hear it would help improve his speech. He learned how to pronounce his “k” sounds just by saying Luke’s name over and over again during his work with a speech therapist.

Getting to meet Luke was the ultimate fan moment for both Max and Luke himself.

In this video clip from Luke’s recently aired ABC special, “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan,” we see the two hugging it out, chatting and even singing together!

