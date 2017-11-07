Lady Antebellum is taking part in Las Vegas tribute at CMA Awards

This year’s CMA Awards will offer quite a few fun moments, but there will be some somber performances as the country community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight country music fans were killed and hundreds more were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct 1.

Lady Antebellum is taking part in a CMA Awards tribute to those who we lost in that attack. They’re not revealing which song they’re singing, but Lady A’s Charles Kelley says, “It’s definitely gonna be a song that [the fans] all know — a song that is definitely, with [band mate] Dave [Haywood] and I, something we grew up kind of cutting our teeth on.”

Lady Antebellum feels the responsibility to set the right tone for the tribute performance.

“The reason we’re singing it is something that’s very important,” Charles says. “It’s definitely a bit of a tribute to the shooting in Vegas and to all those fans that lost their lives. Kind of a song of unity to help us all grieve this and heal this.”