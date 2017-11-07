Announced: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Are Coming To The Target Center

TIM MCGRAW & Faith Hill Soul 2 Soul World Tour

 

Where: Target Center
When: Saturday, July 7, 2018

Tickets On Sal: Friday, Nov 17.
Presale: Wednesday 11/15 10am-Thursday 11/16 10pm
Promo Code: SOUL

Purchase tickets: AXS.Com

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, November 16th at 10pm local time.

Following an 80 date North American run of sold out shows, Grammy® Award winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill are showing no signs of stopping as their critically-acclaimed Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018 with 25+ additional dates announced today.

