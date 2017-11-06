Jake Owen Moves To Big Loud Records

After more than a decade with RCA Nashville, Jake Owen has signed with Big Loud Records. The self-described “independent, Nashville-based music-business hybrid that brings song publishing, artist development, management, production, promotion and capital investment under one roof” announced that Owen was joining their roster on Monday (Nov. 6).

Big Loud Records was founded by songwriter Craig Wiseman, producer Joey Moi, manager Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and company vice president Seth England. Moi produced Owen’s 2011 album Barefoot Blue Jean Night,

‪“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter in my career with Big Loud,” Owen says in a press release. “The passion for success that everyone has in the building is contagious. Combining what I already do with Big Loud’s expertise is exciting, and I am eager to get to work with Joey Moi again. We had great success in the past and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for all of us.” ‬‬‬‬

The roster at Big Loud Records, which also includes a management and publishing arm, also includes Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen. Florida Georgia Line are among the artists managed by Big Loud, while the company’s publishing division features Rodney Clawson, Sarah Buxton and more.

Owen signed to RCA Nashville in 2005, and released his debut album, Startin’ With Me, the following year. He released a total of five albums and one EP with the label; his most recent disc is 2016’s American Love.

On Black Friday (Nov. 24), RCA Nashville will release an album of Owen’s biggest hits. Greatest Hits also features two new tracks.