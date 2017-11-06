Florida Georgia Line Is Playing The High-End Super Bowl Party At Mystic Lake On Feb. 3

According to the Star Tribune, The company that booked Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars for high-buck Super Bowl parties in Houston this past year announced its first headliner for the Twin Cities area festivities in February: Good-timey country-pop hitmakers Florida Georgia Line will perform the night before the big game, Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Club Nomadic complex on the grounds of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.

Last seen in town on a peculiar bill with Backstreet Boys and Nelly at Target Field on July 29, Florida Georgia Line will be third in a four-night lineup at the “club,” sort of a makeshift pop-up venue now under construction outside the casino that will hold around 9,500 people. Tickets for the show start at $200 for general admission and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central Time via Ticketmaster.com, (952) 496-6563 or at the casino box office.

Those “cheap tickets” are no doubt modest compared to the various VIP options also being offered. Per a press release, the VIP treatment will include “a one-of-a-kind white-glove experience” and a dedicated concierge service. You can reach the concierge now at (612) 293-6383. Prices for Mars’ party before the last Super Bowl in Houston started at $262.

The Club Nomadic gigs are booked by a New York-based promotions company Nomadic Entertainment Group, which is owned by the official hospitality partner of the National Football League. That same group will also produce events at the renovated Minneapolis Armory just a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Super Bowl LII. By contrast, Mystic Lake is 26 miles from downtown Minneapolis.