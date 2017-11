This past weekend (Nov. 4), many country stars went on a fishing trip that not only looked like a blast, but also benefited the T.J. Martell Foundation.

The event was called Cast for a Cure and it took place at Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Country stars including Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, and more participated in the charity event.

Had an awesome time today on the water in support of @tjmartellfoundation #kickcancersass #fishing A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT