How Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé Inspired Her New Music

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to celebrate with the release of her sophomore album, Unapologetically, and her upcoming wedding to Australian singer, Morgan Evans.

Ballerini opened up about Unapologetically during an interview with Andi Summers from 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia, explaining how her relationship with Evans changed not just her life, but her approach to making music.

“I think I’m a lot more sane now,” Ballerini said when asked to describe the difference between her formerly single life and now being engaged. “Because I have someone, like, he’s super logical and he keeps me very normal. So I think I’m probably a little bit more sane.”

Unapologetically marks one of the first times that Ballerini has willingly penned a love song (the album’s title track), and she’s clearly not a fan of love songs.

“I had the word ‘Unapologetically’ in my phone, and I thought it was going to be a big girl sassy anthem,” Ballerini revealed, “but that just wasn’t where I was at in my life, and we made it a love song. It’s one of the first ever proper love songs I’ve ever written.”

“I really did hate love songs,” she laughed during the interview. “I think sometimes they feel very cliché and sappy, but that’s kind of how love is.”