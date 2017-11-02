Maren Morris Talks Wedding Planning, And How She Wants A Short Dress Like Her Mom’s Wedding Dress

Photo by: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Now that’s it’s been a few months, they’re well into planning their spring wedding, from picking out a dress to the guest list to the event itself — and we caught up with the star while discussing her new Wilhelmina Models contract to get even more scoop about her big day. First, when it comes to the dress, don’t expect anything typical — just like the star herself. “I’m having the dress made,” Morris reveals. “I’m in the midst of getting sketches back for that.” Her inspiration is her mother, Kellie, who wore a short wedding dress when she got married in 1989, Morris explains.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” says Morris. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back but I know it’ll be perfect.” 

And now that the dress is almost set, she’s just getting all the other details in place. 

