Kelsea Ballerini Is Hitting The Road For Her ‘Unapologetically’ Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road in 2018! The singer announced on Monday (Oct. 30) that, after headlining her own The First Time Tour in 2016, she will return to being the main act on her Unapologetically Tour, with Walker Hayesserving as her opening act.

“I’m so excited because it is my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Ballerini gushes to The Boot. “We did it last December, and I didn’t know if I could do it or not, because I had never tried. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can sell tickets. I’m always opening for people.’ But we did, and it was the most fulfilling thing I had done.

“When you open for people, they know the singles; they don’t know anything else. So you do covers and you do things to try and grab them,” she continues. “But when you headline, they know the second verse to Track 7. And you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this whole record mattered.'”

Ballerini spent 2017 opening for both Thomas Rhett, on his Home Team Tour, and Lady Antebellum, on their You Look Good World Tour. She hints that she will also be opening for another artist in 2018, although those details have yet to be announced.

More information about tickets for Ballerini’s Unapologetically Tour is available on her website. A complete list of currently announced dates is below.

Ballerini’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, will be released on Friday (Nov. 3). The record is available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 Unapologetically Tour Dates:

Feb. 8 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Feb. 9 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Feb. 10 – Augusta, Ga. @ William G. Bell Auditorium

Feb. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium +

Feb. 16 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Feb. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 24 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ PlayStation Theater

April 6 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 7 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

April 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

April 20 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory

April 21 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

April 25 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre

April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival ++