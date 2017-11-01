Kelsea Ballerini Is Hitting The Road For Her ‘Unapologetically’ Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is hitting the road in 2018! The singer announced on Monday (Oct. 30) that, after headlining her own The First Time Tour in 2016, she will return to being the main act on her Unapologetically Tour, with Walker Hayesserving as her opening act.
“I’m so excited because it is my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Ballerini gushes to The Boot. “We did it last December, and I didn’t know if I could do it or not, because I had never tried. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can sell tickets. I’m always opening for people.’ But we did, and it was the most fulfilling thing I had done.
“When you open for people, they know the singles; they don’t know anything else. So you do covers and you do things to try and grab them,” she continues. “But when you headline, they know the second verse to Track 7. And you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this whole record mattered.'”
Ballerini spent 2017 opening for both Thomas Rhett, on his Home Team Tour, and Lady Antebellum, on their You Look Good World Tour. She hints that she will also be opening for another artist in 2018, although those details have yet to be announced.
More information about tickets for Ballerini’s Unapologetically Tour is available on her website. A complete list of currently announced dates is below.
Ballerini’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, will be released on Friday (Nov. 3). The record is available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes.
Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 Unapologetically Tour Dates:
Feb. 8 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre
Feb. 9 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre
Feb. 10 – Augusta, Ga. @ William G. Bell Auditorium
Feb. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium +
Feb. 16 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Feb. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater
Feb. 24 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ PlayStation Theater
April 6 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
April 7 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
April 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
April 20 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory
April 21 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
April 25 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre
April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival ++