Jessie James Decker Shares Adorable Gender Reveal Video

By Anthony Donatelli

It looks like the Decker girls will be outnumbered in the household as Jessie James and her husband Eric revealed they are expecting a boy!

The couple announced they were expecting on October 9 and will add a third little Decker to their family in 2018.

Eric and Jessie already have two children, Vivianne and Eric Jr., and it looks like they all can’t wait to welcome the new baby.

Check out the adorable gender reveal video below.