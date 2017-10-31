Chevy Is Coming Out With A Luke Bryan Suburban

Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Luke is teaming up with Chevy to create the ultimate huntin’, fishin’ and lovin’ every day vehicle. The new 2018 Luke Bryan Suburban concept was featured at the 2017 SEMA show and people are officially losing their minds.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” said Bryan in a release.

“If you were a Bryan, you drove a Chevy—and I’m a longtime Suburban owner. This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

2017 sema chevrolet luke bryan suburban 004 Chevy Is Coming Out With A Luke Bryan Suburban

 

2017 sema chevrolet luke bryan suburban 006 Chevy Is Coming Out With A Luke Bryan Suburban

