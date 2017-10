By Scott T. Sterling

With the release of his new album, Texoma Shore, just days away, Blake Shelton has shared a new song ahead of the Nov. 3 full-length.

“I Lived It” is a warm, nostalgic ballad that finds Shelton looking back on moments from his life over gentle acoustic and pedal steel guitars.

Shelton shares “I Lived It” after the recent reveal of new song, “At the House.”

Check out Blake’s latest below.