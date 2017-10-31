A Merle Haggard Museum and Restaurant Is Opening In Nashville

According to MusicRow.com, the family of Merle Haggard has partnered with Icon Entertainment Group founders Bill and Shannon Miller, as well as the Swett Family, to launch the new Merle Haggard Museum and Merle’s Meat + 3 Saloon, to be located at 121 Third Ave. S. in Nashville. The museum and restaurant is slated to open in summer 2018.

Merle’s Meat + 3 Saloon will be housed on the ground level with the Merle Haggard Museum on an upper floor.

“The world lost one of the greatest country singers of all time and I lost the love of my life when Merle Haggard died on his 79th birthday April 6, 2016,” says Theresa Haggard. “Now, nearly one and half years later, I have partnered with my friends Bill and Shannon Miller, owners of the acclaimed Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline Museums to open the Merle Haggard Museum. Merle would be very happy knowing that his museum will be next door to his dear friend Johnny Cash. I’m sure he is up there smiling about that. Our family is also very excited about the Merle-themed restaurant and bar featuring first-class, Southern home cooking and a saloon to boot. This museum will be a way to preserve and share the love Merle had for music and life.”

“My family is honored to join with our dear friends, the Haggard family, to bring a new, world-class museum to Nashville,” says Bill Miller, Founder of Icon Entertainment Group. “Merle Haggard is one of the most iconic country music singers and songwriters of all time. Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines both named him the number one country entertainer of all-time. We are very excited to begin the process of designing and building Merle’s museum which will also feature a Southern-style restaurant and saloon bearing his name. We are thrilled to be working with long time Nashville family restaurant operator David Swett, who brings his highly respected expertise to our restaurant. Swett’s opened their doors in 1954 and is still going strong.”