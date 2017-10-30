Kelsea Ballerini Donates Huge Check To Her High School’s Choral Department

Kelsea Ballerini wanted to give back to the choral department in her former high school, Knoxville Central High School. She partnered with iHeartRadio and the ACM Awards in order to donate a huge check for $20,000.

“the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever been able to do. thank you @iheartradio & @acmawards for partnering with me in donating to my high schools choral department. tonight through the happy tears, I said that the best advice I can give to anyone in middle or high school is to find what makes them happy and chase it. I hope that this helps the next 14 year old girl find her voice and passion and follow it.”