The internet is buzzing over a 1980s-era purple sweatshirt from the Science Museum of Minnesota worn by Dustin, from the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things 2’ — and the museum is already working on reintroducing the no-longer-available hoodie.

Stranger Things fans: Check out what Dustin is wearing in season 2, episode 1! Yes, we want one too. Working on it! #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/Q8JNrUiwOl — Science Museum of MN (@sciencemuseummn) October 27, 2017