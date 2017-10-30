Cam Releases New Single ‘Diane’ From Forthcoming Album

By Annie Reuter

Cam has returned with the first single off her forthcoming album, due out next year. The country singer released the infectious “Diane” on Friday (October 27) and explains how the idea for the song came from the storyline of Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”

“‘Diane’ is my response to Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene,’” Cam says in a press release. “It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get. The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. Because everyone should be able to decide their own path in life, based on the truth. Women especially should do this for each other, since our self-worth can still be so wrapped up in our partners. And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

The upbeat song merges Cam’s intriguing storyline with rollicking musical accompaniment. Co-written by Cam, Jeff Bhasker and Tyler Johnson, the longtime friends previously collaborated on Cam’s Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “Burning House.”

“Oh, I promise I didn’t know he was your man / I would have noticed a gold wedding band, Diane / I’d rather you hate me than not understand,” she sings on the opening verse. Listen to the song in its entirety below.

“Diane” is the first taste of new music from the country singer since she released “Mayday” last year. It’s the lead single off her follow-up to 2015’s Untamed. To celebrate the release, Cam will host a 30-minute Facebook Livestream at 11 AM CT on October 31 where she’ll perform “Diane” as well as several other songs. Fans can stream the Livestream here.