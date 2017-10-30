Blake Shelton Announces ‘Country Music Freaks’ Tour

“The main thing that I look forward to these days, and honestly I always have, is my live performances,” said Shelton. “And even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart. It’s been a while and I cannot wait to get out there! I think this is going to be my greatest tour yet.”

“COUNTRY MUSIC FREAKS” TOUR DATES

2/15/18            Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
2/16/18            Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena
2/17/18            Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
2/22/18           Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
2/23/18           Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
2/24/18           St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
3/2/18             Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
3/3/18             Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
3/8/18             Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
3/9/18             Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/10/18           Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
3/15/18           Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
3/16/18           Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
3/17/18           Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

