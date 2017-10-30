A Man Was Shot Outside Of Jason Aldean’s Concert On Friday

According to WTVA Tupelo, MS police have released the name of the man accused of shooting someone in the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena following Friday night’s Jason Aldean concert. Steven Michael Hulbert, 22, of Walls, is charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Lee County jail. He will make his initial court appearance Monday.

The man shot in the chest, whose name is being withheld, was released from North Mississippi Medical Center Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the call of shots fired in the parking lot about 11:13 p.m. A Lee County sheriff’s deputy told them the man who had been wounded approached in the middle of Commerce Street and said he had been shot.

Witnesses say a small group of males were arguing and Hulbert pulled a pistol, then fired 4 to 6 shots. Bullets not only hit the man in the chest but struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot on the west side of the venue.

Those still inside the BancorpSouth Arena when all this happened were kept inside until it was determined they could safely leave.