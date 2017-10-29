The Backstreet Boys Are Going Country

If you liked the Backstreet Boys‘ previous collaborations with Florida Georgia Line, here’s some good news: The group’s next album is going to be a little country.

Following their success with Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys are embracing some country influences as they work on their 10th studio album. As reported by Rolling Stone, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean has confirmed there are at least a couple of tracks on the upcoming project that lend themselves the country music genre.

“We cut some Nashville songs recently, and just yesterday I was in the vocal booth,” fellow BSB member Kevin Richardson says. “So we’re in the lab playing around, experimenting.”

In the Rolling Stone story, the Backstreet Boys list some of their favorite Music City songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Brett Tyler and, of course, a man responsible for FGL’s song “Dig Your Roots,” Will Weatherly. Those are new country names, but BSB’s country knowledge goes a bit farther back, too: Vince Gill and Gary Baker are also among their favorites.

The Backstreet Boys earned their first No. 1 country song earlier this year thanks to “God, Your Mama and Me,” their collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. The boy band joined FGL on their Smooth Tour this past summer for three stadium dates — in Boston, Mass.; Minneapolis, Minn.; and Chicago, Ill. — and during the 2017 ACM Awards, they joined forces for a performance.

Further adding to Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys’ long list of partnerships and collaborations, the groups paired up for CMT’s Crossroads in 2017 as well. During their episode, the men performed mashups of popular songs from both groups.