Brett Eldredge Delivers Birthday Song and Message to Mom

By Robyn Collins

Brett Eldredge sent a special message to his mom today as she celebrates her 60th birthday. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer delivered a “Happy Birthday” serenade.

It’s not surprising that Eldredge’s beloved dog Edgar was included in the festivities, although he appears to be less than stoked to be there.

The country singer wrote, “It was my beautiful mother’s 60th birthday today…she looks amazing right!? @edgarboogie partied too hard!”

“The Long Way” singer is touring with Luke Bryan on the Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day tour, which runs through November.