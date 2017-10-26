You Can Live In Jake Owen’s Mansion For $1.5Mil

Jake Owen is moving, and leaving behind the 4,918-square-foot mansion he owns on outskirts of Nashville. Oh, and did we mention that the house used to belong to country legend Loretta Lynn.

Located at 1254 Webb Ridge Rd. in Kingston Springs, Tenn., the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is going for a cool $1.5 million — but don’t let that slow you down. According to Zillow, mortgage payments would only be about $5,800 per month.

Owen’s property, which was built in 2006, is listed with Cheryl Ewing at Fridrich & Clark Realty. The sprawling contemporary home features a chef’s kitchen, two master suites and a recording studio; if that isn’t enough to sell you, maybe the on-site tiki bar will do the trick. The house sits on more than seven wooded acres.