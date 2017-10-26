Stranger Things 2 Will Have An Aftershow

THR- Netflix’s Stranger Things becomes the latest series to get the aftershow treatment. The streaming giant is launching Beyond Stranger Things, a post-show rehash for the sci-fi phenomenon that debuted in 2016. Hosted by writer, producer, actor and “superfan” Jim Rash, the show after the show promises to explore the inspiration for the series, tell behind-the-scenes stories and analyze every aspect of the second season, including answering all burning questions.

All seven episodes will be available to watch on Oct. 27, the same day Stranger Things 2 is released on the streaming platform. However, viewers will be advised not to start watching Beyond Stranger Things until after they have finished watching the entire new season of the drama, as there will no doubt be major spoilers along the way. Unlike the genre’s other aftershows, which air installments following each episodes, Netflix’s iteration will automatically play after viewers complete the final episode of Stranger Things 2.