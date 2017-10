A Lot of people have come out with inspiring and creative ways to memorialize what happened in Las Vegas. Below are bracelets made by Darren Gobin and our very own Katie Toupal.

Vegas Strong.

Our very own Katie Toupal made a bracelet out of her wristband and the charm says ‘With Brave Wings She Flies’

Another bracelet was made from Darren Gobin, his just reads ‘Survivor’