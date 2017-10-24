Whiskey Filled Ornaments Will Make Your Christmas Better

Whiskey Riff has a great idea! November means Christmas is right around the corner, which also means that it’s time get those trees up. After 28 years on planet Earth, its hard for me to get really jacked about a Christmas ornament, but these boozy, whiskey-filled baubles are pretty damn cool.

The best part is, they’re super easy to make. Just pick up some clear ones from Wal-Mart, or wherever, and fill them with your favorite whiskey.

Just remember, when your in-laws are over and you NEED to sneak a quick drink because they’re driving you crazy, just hop on over to the tree and pop one of those bad boys off. Problem solved.