Eric Church To Release ’61 Days In Church’ Box Set

Eric Church (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

61 Days in Church limited-release will be available as a massive 15-LP box set, along with a commemorative tour book and an original poster encased in a custom road case. With the initial shipment on December 15, fans will receive the road case with the book, poster and the first three LP’s, which will include music from the first 12 shows of Church’s 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour. The remaining 12 pieces of vinyl will be shipped out once a month starting in January of 2018, signing purchasers up for a Church “record club” for the year. Church Choir members, Eric’s die-hard fan club, will exclusively have the option to add-on a t-shirt, at no additional charge with their order.

61 days in church box Eric Church To Release 61 Days In Church Box Set

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live