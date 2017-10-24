Eric Church To Release ’61 Days In Church’ Box Set

61 Days in Church limited-release will be available as a massive 15-LP box set, along with a commemorative tour book and an original poster encased in a custom road case. With the initial shipment on December 15, fans will receive the road case with the book, poster and the first three LP’s, which will include music from the first 12 shows of Church’s 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour. The remaining 12 pieces of vinyl will be shipped out once a month starting in January of 2018, signing purchasers up for a Church “record club” for the year. Church Choir members, Eric’s die-hard fan club, will exclusively have the option to add-on a t-shirt, at no additional charge with their order.