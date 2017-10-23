Kelsea Ballerini Shares Bridal Shower Photos

By Kelli Barajas

Kelsea Ballerini’s wedding to country singer Morgan Evans may be all set to go, but friends and family helped out a little more by throwing her a bridal shower.

The event took place on Saturday (Oct. 21) and featured traditional shower games like making a wedding dress out of toilet paper.

The “Legends” singer took to Instagram to share her joy. “Celebrated love today. My heart is so full it’s going to bust,” she wrote.

Ballerini’s famous guests included Hilary Scott of Lady Antebellum, who is pregnant with twins and posted a photo of Ballerini kissing her stomach.

“…and the girls had fun too! They already love their auntie @kelseaballerini so much!” Scott captioned the photo. “This may be one of my fav pics ever!”

Check out all the photos below.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT