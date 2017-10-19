Maren Morris is Probably Gonna Cry at Her Wedding

By Anthony Donatelli

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting ready to tie the knot next year, but before they walk down the aisle, they celebrated with friends and family during the couples’ engagement party.

Morris shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday (October 19) with the couple surrounded by friends and family in a beautiful backyard setting.

“A few days ago, we had our family & friends join us at our home for a celebration of love,” Morris wrote in her caption. “Ryan Hurd & I are so lucky to have these people in our life, cheering us on. If the engagement party was any preview of the actual wedding, I’m gonna need some damn waterproof mascara.”

Probably a wise investment.