Carly Pearce Had Something To Say About Lauren Alaina

Up-and-coming country starlet Carly Pearce stopped by the morning show The Morning Breath today (Oct. 18) to promote her new album Every Little Thing.

Hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry asked Pearce questions about the industry, including “which country artist has been the nicest to you so far?”

“Reba. We’re kind of like Twitter friends right now.”

Goals, absolute goals.

Pearce goes on to talk about other women in the country music industry that have been absolutely killing the game lately and started gushing about one in particular.

“Lauren Alaina. She’s one of the craziest singers I’ve ever heard in my life. Like, I want to quit singing when I hear her sing,” Pearce says.