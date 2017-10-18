Chris Young Inducted into Grand Ole Opry

By Robyn Collins

Country star Chris Young was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, Oct. 17. The distinction is one of the most revered honors in country music.

The Murfreesboro native posted, “I remember growing up near Nashville listening to and watching the Opry. Since I began my career in music, playing the @opry has always been a highlight. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that I would get to join this family. Dreams come true. I’m excited to call this place Home for the rest of my life.”

Brad Paisley, who inducted Young, shared that he was “So thrilled to have had the honor to be the one to welcome this guy home to the @Opry. Congratulations @chrisyoungmusic !!!”

As the singer came to the stage to play, prior to his induction, he met a standing ovation. He joked, “I didn’t do anything yet, at least let me play a song.”

