What A Girls Boots Say About Her Personality

According to Whiskey Riff, here is what a girl’s boots will tell you about her personality.

Snip toe (pointy toed)

Cold. The girl is cold. She has a rough exterior. She might be the sweetest girl in the world, but she wont let you know that. She’s going to come off as a tough girl with her nose in the air. She will make you think that she doesn’t even notice you. She is drinking whiskey on nothing but the rocks and she’s throwing them back like its nothing. The type of girl that could either light up your world or destroy it with just a look.

Round toe.

She’s your sweetheart. Just sort of coming into herself. Reserved. Still figuring out who she is. Her smile will light up a room. Her laugh makes your heart skip a beat. Not to sure about cowboy boots yet, but the more she wears them the more she likes them. Probably sipping on a mixed drink. Nothing to strong. She’s the one with a group of friends. You’ll rarely see her alone.

Square Toe.

She’s like barbed wire and flowers. She’s got the personality of your best friend, but not until she comes out of her shell. She’s flirty and fun. Drinking rum at the end of the bar with her baseball cap on. She’s on the dancefloor making a fool of herself. She’s the one singing loudly and making everyone else sing to. She’s out to have a good time no matter if she’s at the bar or the rodeo. No matter if she’s riding, out with friends, or at church on Sunday she’s wearing those square toes. Every mark on the leather is a memory and she will love to tell you about them.

Animal skin.

She’s classy. Gator, snake, ostrich… a girl rocking animal skin boots knows how to turn it up a notch. She probably drinks martinis or top shelf liquor, but don’t let that fool you, she knows how to have fun too. Most likely, those are her “going out” boots and while she knows how to take care of them, she knows how to take care of the ones she loves too. Sure she has expensive taste, but she’s worth every dime.

Red boots.

She’s clueless. Bless her heart…