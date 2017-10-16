Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Video in London

By Hayden Wright

Much of Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation is shrouded in mystery, but fans got another clue this weekend.

Swift was spotted shooting a music video in London over the weekend at various locations, including a kebab shop. The Kentish Delight eatery is reportedly one of the places she’s visited with current boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

“The video shows Taylor on a night out,” a source told The Telegraph. “All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realizes.”

The “night out” aesthetic explains why shooting reportedly took place from sun-down Sunday ’til sun-up Monday.

Reputation is set for release November 10.

See images from the after-dark shoot here: