Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins has partnered with Diff Eyewear and designed her own custom line of sunglasses. Even better, Diff is donating $100k to 147 Million, the charity close to the Akins’ family that works to help the children of Uganda. 147 Million Orphans is how Lauren and TR met their adopted daughter Willa Gray. Head over to Diff Eyewear and pick up a pair to help support the cause.