Brantley Gilbert Announces 2018 ‘The Ones That Like Me Tour’

By Annie Reuter

On the heels of wrapping his successful The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour, Brantley Gilbert has revealed that he’ll be hitting the road once again for a headlining tour in early 2018. On Monday (Oct. 16), the singer announced The Ones That Like Me Tour, on which he will visit 36 cities, beginning February 1.

“People tell you all kinds of things about marketing,” Gilbert says of his tour’s name in a press release. “But I want to call it something that speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do. We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing. That isn’t marketing, that’s life – and that’s what my music is made of.”

Aaron Lewis (of the rock band Staind) and newcomer Josh Phillips will open the tour. The initial dates are below. More shows will be added in the coming months.

See Gilbert’s full run below.

2/1 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

2/2 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

2/3 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

2/8 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2/9 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

2/10 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

2/15 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

2/16 – Augusta, GA @ The James Brown Arena

2/17 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

3/24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

4/19 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center-Rupp Arena

4/20 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

4/21 – Pikeville, KY @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

4/26 – Daytone, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

4/27 – Terre Haute, IN @ ISU Hulman Center

4/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp-Arkansas Music Pavillion

5/10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

5/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

5/12 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

